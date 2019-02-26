Surfers try their luck on the James River as water levels reach 15 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the James River reached it's highest levels in more than a decade , some of Richmond's more daring residents took the raging water as an invitation to crush some waves.

Donning wet suits and dragging surfboards, a few brave souls made their way out onto the water to try their luck on the surf.

When the river level is at 9 feet and above at Richmond-Westam gauge, only high water permit holders can be on the river, and life jackets must be worn at all times.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Westham Gauge was at 15.49 feet.

Richmond Fire released the following statement: " By law when on the James, if water levels are at 5 feet and above, everyone on the river must wear a lifejacket. When water levels are at 9 feet or above, no one is allowed on the river without a permit."