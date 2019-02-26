Surfers try their luck on the James River as water levels reach 15 feet

Posted 4:37 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40PM, February 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. --  As the James River reached it's highest levels in more than a decade , some of Richmond's more daring residents took the raging water as an invitation to crush some waves.

Donning wet suits and dragging surfboards, a few brave souls made their way out onto the water to try their luck on the surf.

When the river level is at 9 feet and above at Richmond-Westam gauge, only high water permit holders can be on the river, and life jackets must be worn at all times.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Westham Gauge was at 15.49 feet.

Richmond Fire released  the following statement: " By law when on the James, if water levels are at 5 feet and above, everyone on the river must wear a lifejacket. When water levels are at 9 feet or above, no one is allowed on the river without a permit."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.