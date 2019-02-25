Virginia Governor’s Cup gold medal winners: Wineworks, Barboursville, and Trump lead the way

RICHMOND, Va. — The judging is complete, the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Cup Gold Medalists have been announced, and they look delicious.

Out of 510 entries, 68 Virginia wines were awarded gold medals.

All “entries must include an affidavit with a certification of 100 percent Virginia fruit and vineyard particulars, including grower names and location, as well as information on alcohol, acidity or basicity (pH) and residual sugar,” according to the Virginia Wine Board.

Of all the gold medal wine, the top 12 red and white wines will be placed in the Governor’s Cup Case® which showcases the state’s top wines.

Out of those 12, the highest scored wine of the competition will take the top prize of the Governor’s Cup.

The winner is announced at the Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala on February 26, 2019 as are the other 11 wines that make Governor’s Cup Case®.

The judges’ panel is led by Jay Youmans. Youmans hold the distinction as one of only 51 Masters of Wine (MW) in the U.S.

Bartholomew Broadbent, another judge and owner of Broadbent Selections, blind tastes all entries and is given no information about wine producers during the lengthy judging stint.

He stated that his favorites consist of definitely Barboursville (full disclosure, Broadbent Selections represents Barboursville Vineyards in every state other than Virginia). He is “surprised that Trump had four wines [take gold],” but doesn’t believe that will help them sell.

His biggest takeaway this year? “[I] was pleased to see that some relatively obscure varietals were winners, as they should be,” Broadbent stated. He makes mention of the Touriga from Barren Ridge and Keswick, along with Nebbiolos and Vermentino.

The complete list of gold medalists:

2019 Governor’s Cup Gold Medalists

50 West Vineyards Aldie Heights Cuvee 2015

Afton Mountain Vineyards Tradition 2016

Barboursville Vineyards Vermentino Reserve 2017

Barboursville Vineyards Nebbiolo Reserve 2015

Barboursville Vineyards Paxxito 2015

Barboursville Vineyards Octagon 2014

Boxwood Estate Winery Reserve 2015

Chestnut Oak Vineyard Chestnut One 2016

Creek’s Edge Winery Cabernet Franc 2017

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery/Mountain and Vine Deer Rock White 2017

Doukenie Winery Vintner’s Reserve 2016

Early Mountain Vineyards Quaker Run Cabernet Franc 2017

Early Mountain Vineyards Eluvium 2016

Early Mountain Vineyards Novum 2016

Early Mountain Vineyards Eluvium 2015

Fabbioli Cellars Tannat 2015

Gadino Cellars Delfino Rosso 2015

Gadino Cellars Nebbiolo 2013

Glass House Winery Barbera 2017

Glen Manor Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2015

Glen Manor Vineyards St. Ruth 2015

Granite Heights Winery Evening Serenade 2012

Granite Heights Winery Lomax Reserve 2012

Gray Ghost Vineyards Adieu 2017

Greenhill Winery and Vineyards Chardonnay Reserve 2017

Horton Vineyards Petit Manseng 2016

Jefferson Vineyards Meritage 2016

Keswick Vineyards Touriga Estate Reserve 2017

Keswick Vineyards Signature Series Cab Franc 2016

King Family Vineyards Mountain Plains 2016

King Family Vineyards Mountain Plains 2015

King Family Vineyards Loreley 2015

King Family Vineyards Meritage 2016

Paradise Springs Winery Meritage 2015

Paradise Springs Winery PVT 2015

Potomac Point Vineyard and Winery Richland Reserve Heritage 2017

Rockbridge Vineyard V d’Or 2016

Sunset Hills Vineyard Mosaic 2015

The Williamsburg Winery Petite Fleur 2017

The Winery at Bull Run Reconciliation 2016

Trump Winery New World Reserve 2016

Trump Winery Blanc de Blanc 2014

Trump Winery Sparkling Rosé 2014

Trump Winery Blanc de Noir 2014

Veritas Vineyard & Winery Cabernet Franc 2017

Veritas Vineyard & Winery VR 2016

Virginia Wineworks Nicewonder Vineyards Viognier 2017

Virginia Wineworks Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2017

Virginia Wineworks Shenandoah Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2017

Virginia Wineworks The Barns at Hamilton Station Chardonnay 2017

Virginia Wineworks Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Chardonnay Reserve 2017

Virginia Wineworks Brix & Columns Vineyards White Brix 2017

Virginia Wineworks Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Cannon Red 2017

Virginia Wineworks Hamlet Vineyards Eltham 2016

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Raisin d’Etre White 2016

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Petit Manseng 2016

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps L. Scott 2016

Virginia Wineworks Brix & Columns Vineyards McGahey 2016

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Chardonnay 2016

Virginia Wineworks General’s Ridge Vineyard General’s Reserve 2016

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Viognier 2016

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Tannat 2015

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Petit Verdot 2015

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Meritage 2015

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Chardonnay 2015

Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps L. Scott 2015

Virginia Wineworks Upper Shirley Zachariah 2014

Virginia Wineworks General’s Ridge Vineyard Petit Verdot 2014

