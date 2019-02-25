Virginia Governor’s Cup gold medal winners: Wineworks, Barboursville, and Trump lead the way

RICHMOND, Va. — The judging is complete, the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Cup Gold Medalists have been announced, and they look delicious.
Out of 510 entries, 68 Virginia wines were awarded gold medals.
All “entries must include an affidavit with a certification of 100 percent Virginia fruit and vineyard particulars, including grower names and location, as well as information on alcohol, acidity or basicity (pH) and residual sugar,” according to the Virginia Wine Board.
Of all the gold medal wine, the top 12 red and white wines will be placed in the Governor’s Cup Case® which showcases the state’s top wines.
Out of those 12, the highest scored wine of the competition will take the top prize of the Governor’s Cup.
The winner is announced at the Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala on February 26, 2019 as are the other 11 wines that make Governor’s Cup Case®.
The judges’ panel is led by Jay Youmans. Youmans hold the distinction as one of only 51 Masters of Wine (MW) in the U.S.
Bartholomew Broadbent, another judge and owner of Broadbent Selections, blind tastes all entries and is given no information about wine producers during the lengthy judging stint.
He stated that his favorites consist of definitely Barboursville (full disclosure, Broadbent Selections represents Barboursville Vineyards in every state other than Virginia). He is “surprised that Trump had four wines [take gold],” but doesn’t believe that will help them sell.
His biggest takeaway this year? “[I] was pleased to see that some relatively obscure varietals were winners, as they should be,” Broadbent stated. He makes mention of the Touriga from Barren Ridge and Keswick, along with Nebbiolos and Vermentino.
The complete list of gold medalists:
2019 Governor’s Cup Gold Medalists
50 West Vineyards Aldie Heights Cuvee 2015
Afton Mountain Vineyards Tradition 2016
Barboursville Vineyards Vermentino Reserve 2017
Barboursville Vineyards Nebbiolo Reserve 2015
Barboursville Vineyards Paxxito 2015
Barboursville Vineyards Octagon 2014
Boxwood Estate Winery Reserve 2015
Chestnut Oak Vineyard Chestnut One 2016
Creek’s Edge Winery Cabernet Franc 2017
Delfosse Vineyards and Winery/Mountain and Vine Deer Rock White 2017
Doukenie Winery Vintner’s Reserve 2016
Early Mountain Vineyards Quaker Run Cabernet Franc 2017
Early Mountain Vineyards Eluvium 2016
Early Mountain Vineyards Novum 2016
Early Mountain Vineyards Eluvium 2015
Fabbioli Cellars Tannat 2015
Gadino Cellars Delfino Rosso 2015
Gadino Cellars Nebbiolo 2013
Glass House Winery Barbera 2017
Glen Manor Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2015
Glen Manor Vineyards St. Ruth 2015
Granite Heights Winery Evening Serenade 2012
Granite Heights Winery Lomax Reserve 2012
Gray Ghost Vineyards Adieu 2017
Greenhill Winery and Vineyards Chardonnay Reserve 2017
Horton Vineyards Petit Manseng 2016
Jefferson Vineyards Meritage 2016
Keswick Vineyards Touriga Estate Reserve 2017
Keswick Vineyards Signature Series Cab Franc 2016
King Family Vineyards Mountain Plains 2016
King Family Vineyards Mountain Plains 2015
King Family Vineyards Loreley 2015
King Family Vineyards Meritage 2016
Paradise Springs Winery Meritage 2015
Paradise Springs Winery PVT 2015
Potomac Point Vineyard and Winery Richland Reserve Heritage 2017
Rockbridge Vineyard V d’Or 2016
Sunset Hills Vineyard Mosaic 2015
The Williamsburg Winery Petite Fleur 2017
The Winery at Bull Run Reconciliation 2016
Trump Winery New World Reserve 2016
Trump Winery Blanc de Blanc 2014
Trump Winery Sparkling Rosé 2014
Trump Winery Blanc de Noir 2014
Veritas Vineyard & Winery Cabernet Franc 2017
Veritas Vineyard & Winery VR 2016
Virginia Wineworks Nicewonder Vineyards Viognier 2017
Virginia Wineworks Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2017
Virginia Wineworks Shenandoah Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2017
Virginia Wineworks The Barns at Hamilton Station Chardonnay 2017
Virginia Wineworks Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Chardonnay Reserve 2017
Virginia Wineworks Brix & Columns Vineyards White Brix 2017
Virginia Wineworks Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards Cannon Red 2017
Virginia Wineworks Hamlet Vineyards Eltham 2016
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Raisin d’Etre White 2016
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Petit Manseng 2016
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps L. Scott 2016
Virginia Wineworks Brix & Columns Vineyards McGahey 2016
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Chardonnay 2016
Virginia Wineworks General’s Ridge Vineyard General’s Reserve 2016
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Viognier 2016
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Tannat 2015
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Petit Verdot 2015
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Meritage 2015
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps Chardonnay 2015
Virginia Wineworks Michael Shaps L. Scott 2015
Virginia Wineworks Upper Shirley Zachariah 2014
Virginia Wineworks General’s Ridge Vineyard Petit Verdot 2014
Download “Eat It, Virginia!” wherever you listen to podcast. If you like the show, please leave a 5-star review. We’d also love to receive feedback and questions at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.