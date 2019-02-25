× Second shooting in a week rattles nerves of Southside apartment complex residents

RICHMOND, Va. — For the second time in seven days, Crime insider sources say a man was shot in the back of the head at the Saint John’s Wood apartment complex in Richmond.

Police say both investigations are ongoing, but it seems the blue lights and crime tape are becoming the norm in the Southside neighborhood.

People living on Rossmore Road say its rattled their nerves so badly, they didn’t want to show their face on TV.

One man recounted what his wife heard early Monday morning outside their St. John’s Wood apartment. “She said she heard about four or five gun shots,” he said. “I’m a heavy sleeper and she was scared. She said it sounded like it was right outside our apartment, so I woke up and looked around but didn’t see anything.”

Crime Insider sources say a man was shot in the back of the head close to a bus stop where children would leave for school about two hours later.

Police say the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, but that’s little comfort for those living close by.

“Especially for families with kids,” the man who asked not to be identified said. “I mean, a stray bullet can go through a wall and hit someone. It worries you, especially for your loved ones. You can just walk around and get hit.”

Just days ago, shots also rang out in the early morning hours: on February 21st, a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in a car.

He survived, too. CI sources say investigators will surely compare the two crimes.

“When our lease is up, we gotta’ go somewhere safer,” the neighbor said.

Other neighbors said they see police circling all of the time, and don’t understand how the violence continues to happen.

If you have information, call police.