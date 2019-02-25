Richmond School Board approves new budget, slashes nearly 50 central office positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond School Board voted 6-3 Monday night to approve a budget that will slash nearly 50 central office positions. However, it's still unclear to the public what those positions will be.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says cutting 13 million dollars from the proposed 300-million dollar budget will help steer the school district in a new direction by creating more teaching positions and resources for the classroom, while eliminating unnecessary administrative positions.

"When you make a cut of this significance, you really need to reorganize how you operate," Kamras said. "You can't just cut and do things in the same way."

Along with approving the budget, the board is also asking the city to increase its recurring funding by $18 million dollars to help pay for the district's five year strategic plan and match a state-approved 5% teacher pay raise. Kamras says he'd like to see more teaching positions created and more resources for art, music and world languages.

School board members Patrick Sapini, Felicia Cosby and Kenya Gibson voted against the proposed budget. Gibson voiced concerns over the impact of job cuts. She says the administration has shown a lack of transparency in the job elimination process.

"I've been pushing for a very long time for more transparency regarding the list of cuts," Gibson says. "I thought we were going to protect those people and it doesn't feel like protection when their jobs are at stake."

Kamras says he hopes impacted employees will be notified by April 1st, to give them three months to plan before the end of their contracts. He says the district will work with employees to help find placement in other areas of the school district if possible.

A. Ramon Moore, President of the Richmond Education Association, says it's difficult to plan for the future when school leaders are unsure whether they'll receive the additional 18-million dollars from the city.

"We just want accuracy and transparency," Moore says.

REA board member Charlotte Hayer says she fears the cuts in the central office will eventually trickle down to the classroom.

"I work with these children every single day and I know they deserve better than what they're getting." Hayer told the school board.

In Richmond, funding per student is down 19 percent from 2009. While Kamras says new state funding will give the district a boost, he says it's up to the city to offer the most support.

"It's always hard to cut jobs," Kamras says. "But now this board has done it's job. RPS has done it's part. Now the ball is really in the city's court."