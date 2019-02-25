Prepare for your future with Richard Bland College of William & Mary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richard Bland College of William & Mary offers students an affordable way to prepare for their 4-year college experience. And, as a branch of the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, it also offers rigorous educational opportunities to its students. We spoke to Dr. Marie Dezenberg, the school’s provost, to learn more.

Richard Bland College of William & Mary will be hosting an open house on March 30th at 8:30am. If you’d like more information, you can give them a call at (804) 862-6100 or visit them online atwww.rbc.edu.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY}