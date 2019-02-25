× Police investigating Shockoe Bottom car jacking

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in Shockoe Monday evening.

Two victims were parking their car on the 100 block of N. 19th street when four suspects, two of whom were armed, approached them and forced them from their car.

Police say the suspects were last seen driving the wrong direction of a one-way street

The suspects are described as black males wearing dark hoodies.