Police investigating Shockoe Bottom car jacking
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in Shockoe Monday evening.
Two victims were parking their car on the 100 block of N. 19th street when four suspects, two of whom were armed, approached them and forced them from their car.
Police say the suspects were last seen driving the wrong direction of a one-way street
The suspects are described as black males wearing dark hoodies.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.