Plan your next visit to the Outer Banks

RICHMOND, Va. - The Outer Banks is a terrific place to visit any time of the year, with a number of beautiful hotels and inns to choose from. That includes the Inn on Pamlico Sound and the Cafe Pamlico. Natasha Quidley and Gina Williams from the Inn, along with Aaron Tuell from the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, joined us to tell us about how you can plan your next visit.

The Inn on Pamlico Sound and the Cafe Pamlico are located at 49684 NC 12 Highway in Buxton, North Carolina. For more information, you can give them a call at 252-995-7030 or visit them online atwww.innonpamlicosound.com.

You can also learn more about all the Outer Banks has to offer by reaching out to the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. They are located at 1 Visitors Center Circle in Manteo, North Carolina. You can give them a call at 877-629-4386 or visit their website at www.outerbanks.org.

