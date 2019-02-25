Watch Olivia Colman’s charmingly surprised Oscar win: ‘I love you all’

Olivia Colman seemed shockingly surprised to win her first ever Oscar on Sunday.

“The Favourite” star was not the favorite to win best actress, pulling off an upset over Glenn Close, who was nominated for her performance in the “The Wife.”

Colman acknowledged Close during her heartfelt and quirky speech.

“To be in this category with these extraordinary women. Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be. I think you’re amazing and I love you very much,” Colman said as the crowd erupted into laughter.

A seven-time Oscar nominee, Close holds the record as the actress with the most Academy Award nominations without a win.

Colman played an entitled Queen Anne in “The Favourite,” a woman torn between two female cousins who are vying for her attention. She also won a BAFTA for the role, a Critics’ Choice Award, and the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy.

“I love you all,” Coleman said tearfully on stage. “Every little girl who is practicing her speech on the telly, you never know!”