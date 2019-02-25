Milwaukee man accused of punching restaurant manager in the face pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee man who was wanted by police for nearly a month after prosecutors said he punched a woman in the face while she was working has reached a plea deal in the case against him, according to WITI.

Raphael Calhoun Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to one count of substantial battery, intentionally causing bodily harm Monday.

The incident happened inside of a George Webb restaurant on June 28, 2018. Prosecutors said Calhoun complained his order was taking too long.

“He said ‘I don’t want to wait anymore. I want a refund,’” said Miranda Schaefer, a waitress at the restaurant.

Schaefer and Veronica Kaehler, the manager, said Calhoun followed them into the kitchen and punched Kaehler in the face. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

“My arm actually caught the fall from me going into the grill,” Kaehler said.

Schaefer said Calhoun started to approach her next but back away when she pulled out her handgun.

“I had to put two hands on the gun to show them like, ‘I am serious. You need to go,’” Schaefer said.

Schaefer said she quit after the incident, but Kaehler still works at the restaurant. They said the owner allowed employees to be armed as long as they had a concealed carry permit.