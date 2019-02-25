Learn about these great tasting and health products

‘Green Book’ wins on Oscar night marked by firsts
RICHMOND, Va. - It often feels like good food and good nutrition don’t always go hand in hand. But we spoke to Nutrition Expert and registered dietitian, Kelly Springer, and she showed us a few products and recipes that taste good and give our bodies the nutritional benefits they need.

You can learn more about the products Kelly used by checking out their websites. For Smithfield Pork, you can check out www.virginiapork.org or www.smithfieldrealflavorrealfast.com. To learn more about California prunes, you can head to www.californiadriedplums.org. Finally, to find out more about Thrive Algae Oil, you can go to www.thrivealgae.com.

