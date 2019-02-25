× Jamaica House leaves VCU campus, lands in new Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A longtime staple in the VCU dining scene is moving out of the neighborhood and east to downtown.

Jamaica House is relocating its restaurant at 1215 W. Broad St. to 416 W. Broad St. after purchasing the two-story building Feb. 15 for $515,000.

Owner Carena Ives, who opened Jamaica House at its current location in 1994, said the move wasn’t by choice.

She said her landlord, the VCU Real Estate Foundation, told her it was terminating Jamaica House’s lease and the restaurant needed to be out of the space in the coming months.

“We’ve been at that location for many years, not knowing when they were going to do anything with the property,” Ives said. “It’s bittersweet for us … we would have liked to stay at the location, but it’s time for us to move on.”

When Ives first established Jamaica House at its current location in the mid-1990s, there were few dining options in the area, and VCU was just beginning to catch its stride as a growing university.

“West Broad had some questionable areas back then,” Ives said. “But despite that, we were able to provide good food at an affordable price.”

A few years into the business, Ives purchased the building and eventually sold it to VCU in 2001 for $150,000, according to city property records.

