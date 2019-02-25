Love is in the air and Chef Johnny is behind the bar

RICHMOND, Va. — Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey is a podcast driven by food. We discuss Richmond restaurants and food events, answer your most pressing food-related questions, and share listener-submitted dining suggestions. Email the show here.

In Episode 002, we get caught up on Scott’s new love affair and Robey dives into Richmond restaurant openings, the proper price for a good burger, and upcoming food festivals.

Booth Hardy from Barrel Thief recommends this episode’s perfect pour and Chef Johnny brings the heat from the kitchen to tell us what’s wrong (and right) with Richmond’s restaurant scene. We close the show with by answering questions from the mailbag and Robey’s Valentine’s Day themed Rant.

Mentioned in the show:

John Maher

Tiny Victory

Laura Lee’s

Brenner Pass

Adarra

The French Laundry

Fire & Hops Pizza Co.

Museum District

Booth Hardy

Barrel Thief

Fire, Flour & Fork

Charleston Wine + Food Festival

ZZQ

Foode

Toast

Lucy’s Restaurant

Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery

Bingo Beer Co

Bar Solita

Don’t Look Back Triple

Secco Wine Bar

