Love is in the air and Chef Johnny is behind the bar

RICHMOND, Va. — Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey is a podcast driven by food. We discuss Richmond restaurants and food events, answer your most pressing food-related questions, and share listener-submitted dining suggestions. Email the show here.
In Episode 002, we get caught up on Scott’s new love affair and Robey dives into Richmond restaurant openings, the proper price for a good burger, and upcoming food festivals.
Booth Hardy from Barrel Thief recommends this episode’s perfect pour and Chef Johnny brings the heat from the kitchen to tell us what’s wrong (and right) with Richmond’s restaurant scene. We close the show with by answering questions from the mailbag and Robey’s Valentine’s Day themed Rant.
Mentioned in the show:
John Maher
Tiny Victory
Laura Lee’s
Brenner Pass
Adarra
The French Laundry
Fire & Hops Pizza Co.
Museum District
Booth Hardy
Barrel Thief
Fire, Flour & Fork
Charleston Wine + Food Festival
ZZQ
Foode
Toast
Lucy’s Restaurant
Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery
Bingo Beer Co
Bar Solita
Don’t Look Back Triple
Secco Wine Bar
