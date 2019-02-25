× Dave Bedwell leaves L.C. Bird to coach Hermitage football

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three-time state high school football champion Dave Bedwell is crossing the river.

The coach who led L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield to state football titles in 2012, 2013, and 2014 was named the new head football coach at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.

Bedwell, who most recently served as Bird’s Director of Student Activities, was named coach of the year 16 times during his coaching career, Hermitage Director of Student Activities Chris Rollison said.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Bedwell and several of his core staff members to join the Hermitage Family,” Rollison said.

Bedwell returns to coaching with a 203-34 overall record.

This story will be updated later in the day as new information comes into the newsroom.