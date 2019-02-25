Dancing Benefits Children’s Hospital Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Two student dancers showed us their performances for the 2019 VA Dance Festival. Charlotte Bray danced to "Poker Face" and Carleigh Brescia performed to "Othello." The festival is in its 19th year. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children's Hospital Foundation. Stephanie Allan, VP for Community Development at the Children's Hospital Foundation and Marianne Kelley, co-char of the VA Dance Festival sat down to tell us what we can expect this year.

You can see the 2019 VA Dance Festival Saturday, March 2nd at James River High School auditorium. Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

www.virginiadancefestival.com

www.chfrichmond.org