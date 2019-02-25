Couples Cooking with Chef Jacoby Ponder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - International Celebrity Chef Jacoby Ponder demonstrated a sizzling pan seared chicken with wilted spinach and sweet potato mash. He also told us about his couples cooking class tour thats stopping in Richmond on March 2nd. Chef Jacoby is also working on his Chefpreneur program. You can find out more about that at https://chefjacobyponder.com/.

Richmond Couples Cooking presented by Celebrity Chef Jacoby Ponder will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday,March 2nd at Underground Kitchen at 205 Hull St. Tickets are $275 per couple.

Chef Ponder will also make a stop in Washington, D.C. Friday, March 15th for a couples cooking class will be held at Mess Hall at 7 p.m.

