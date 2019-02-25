LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Cardi B is coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rap superstar Cardi B is scheduled to perform at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 31.