× Cardi B is coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rap superstar Cardi B is scheduled to perform at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 31.

Presale for tickets starts Tuesday, February 26.

Cardi B is coming off her Best Rap Album Grammy win for “Invasion Of Privacy.”

Kevin Gates & Saweetie are listed as special guests for the show.