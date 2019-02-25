Cardi B is coming to Charlottesville

Posted 12:22 pm, February 25, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rap superstar Cardi B is scheduled to perform at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 31.

Presale for tickets starts Tuesday, February 26.

Cardi B is coming off her Best Rap Album Grammy win for “Invasion Of Privacy.”

Kevin Gates & Saweetie are listed as special guests for the show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.