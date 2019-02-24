🇺🇸Trump touts ‘Salute To America’ Fourth of July event

President Donald Trump confirmed that a massive 4th of July gathering he suggested earlier this month will happen, saying that it will be “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

“HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

A major 4th of July parade already takes place in the nation’s capital each year. The parade, called America’s National Independence Day Parade, goes through the heart of downtown Washington and consists “of invited bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military and specialty units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams, VIP’s, national dignitaries and celebrity participants,” according to the parade’s website

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

In a statement to CNN, LaToya Foster, a spokesperson for Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, noted that various celebratory events happen around the city on July 4.

“Like you, we are still assessing what will be different this year but we know these celebrations only truly salute America when they are inclusive, diverse and welcome all,” Foster said in the statement.

Earlier this month, the President floated the idea of the parade during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, but there was no mention of one on Sunday.

“We’re thinking about doing, on the 4th of July or thereabouts, a parade, a ‘Salute to America’ parade. I guess it’d be really more of a gathering than a parade. Perhaps at the Lincoln Memorial. We’re looking at sites. But we’re thinking about doing something that would, perhaps, become a tradition,” he said.

In the meeting, the President said acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would take charge of the event. A spokesman for the department told CNN that the proposed event “is a great idea” and that they are “working diligently to present the best options to the White House.”

At the time of the announcement, a White House official said in a statement that “President Trump loves America and wants to help all Americans celebrate our nation’s independence on July 4.”