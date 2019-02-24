Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down southbound Chippenham Parkway near Midlothian Turnpike exit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck has traffic being detoured off southbound Chippenham Parkway near the Midlothian Turnpike exit in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

VDOT said the Chippenham Parkway’s south left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right lane are closed as of 5:20 p.m.

Officials warned drivers to expect delays.

