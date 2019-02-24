Fundraiser nets nearly $2,000 for Tommie Fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fundraiser over the weekend in honor of Tommie -- the beloved dog who died after being set fire in a Richmond park -- raised nearly $2,000.

This fundraiser in partnership with the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) was put together not only to support local shelter animals but for the Tommie Fund.

"We have just been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the community," Barbara Elledge, a RACC board member, said. "This is by far one of the severest cases of abuse and cruelty that our shelter has seen."

Tommie was tried to a pole and set on fire in a Richmond park on Feb. 10. He showed some signs of a possible recovery, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The sad incident has promoted many people in the community, like Pet Valu stores, to reach out to help.

"Everybody's been talking about it, that it would be a successful fundraiser," Pet Valu Director Missy Bintliff said.

Several pets and their owners made their way to one of the six pet value stores for a dog washing fundraiser as well as other grooming needs.

"We are constantly donating to our local rescues. All donations that come through our stores whether its product or money goes directly to local rescues." A program that has helped in bettering the lives of some of our fury friends.

"We are very thankful to our friends at pet value," Elledge said.

"We’re already thinking what we can do the future to help with the Tommie fund. Whether it be a first anniversary or a remembrance kind of thing for Tommie next year," Bintliff said.

A total of $1,900 was raised during the fundraiser at six Pet Valu stores. Richmond Animal Care and Control reportedly raised a substantial amount as well.

If you were unable to attend today's fundraiser. RACC is excepting donations, for more information click here.