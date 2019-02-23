Family read-in at VMFA celebrates African-American artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Families gathered at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Saturday morning for the second annual African-American Family Read-In.

The event was a celebration of story that focused on both words and artwork by African or African-American artists.

Virginia's Secretary of Education attended and CBS 6 Saturday evening anchor Angie Miles was one of the featured community members who read aloud to children and their parents.

The read-in was one of several the museum has hosted in honor of Black History Month.