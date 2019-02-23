Panty snatcher wanted for stealing $1,000 in lingerie from Chesterfield mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say pilfered 70 pairs of panties from a lingerie store at Chesterfield Towne Center.

Chesterfield Police said it happened at the Victoria's Secret store on Monday, Feb. 18.

“Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the store, load up over $1,000 in undergarments and leave without paying for them,” an official wrote.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!