Richmond officers assemble ‘special gift’ for homeless woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Two police officers spent their Friday afternoon building a bike with a trailer for a homeless woman in Richmond.

Officers Jason Kuti and Matthew McHugh are part of the department’s HOPE Unit, which provides referrals and services to help the city's homeless.

“The officers along with the woman’s case manager from Richmond Behavioral Health Authority have been working with this particular woman for over a year and were excited to offer her this gift,” officials said.

Officials said the trailer will allow the woman more easily get around with her belongings.