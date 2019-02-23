Track rain in Richmond

Man injured in Southside shooting

Posted 6:05 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10PM, February 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood Saturday.

Officers received a call about a person shot in the 1600 block of Dinwiddie Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Officials said officers did not find a victim when they arrived.

However, officials said a man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

“The victim was unable to provide a suspect description or motive,” Capt. Michael J. Bender Jr. with Richmond Police said.

