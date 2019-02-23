Man injured in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood Saturday.

Officers received a call about a person shot in the 1600 block of Dinwiddie Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Officials said officers did not find a victim when they arrived.

However, officials said a man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

“The victim was unable to provide a suspect description or motive,” Capt. Michael J. Bender Jr. with Richmond Police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.