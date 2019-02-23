Blood found at missing Virginia woman’s home
General Assembly session extended
Track rain in Richmond

Alert issued after blood found at missing Virginia woman’s home

Posted 10:08 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, February 23, 2019

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 34-year-old Southampton County woman last seen Thursday night.

Deputies with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office were asked to perform a welfare check at Cynthia Michelle Carver’s home on Everette Street in Newsoms Friday afternoon.

“Deputies found evidence (blood) to suggest that a crime had occurred,” deputies said. “The residence was secured and a search warrant obtained.”

Officials said Carver was last seen on Thomaston Road in Newsoms around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Carver is described as a black female, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

There has been no word on what clothing she was wearing or vehicle information.

“The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety,” Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information on Carver’s location is urged to call the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100 or the Crime Line 757-653-2900.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.