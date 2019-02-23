Alert issued after blood found at missing Virginia woman’s home

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 34-year-old Southampton County woman last seen Thursday night.

Deputies with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office were asked to perform a welfare check at Cynthia Michelle Carver’s home on Everette Street in Newsoms Friday afternoon.

“Deputies found evidence (blood) to suggest that a crime had occurred,” deputies said. “The residence was secured and a search warrant obtained.”

Officials said Carver was last seen on Thomaston Road in Newsoms around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Carver is described as a black female, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

There has been no word on what clothing she was wearing or vehicle information.

“The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety,” Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information on Carver’s location is urged to call the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100 or the Crime Line 757-653-2900.

