Blood found at missing Virginia woman’s home
General Assembly session extended
Track rain in Richmond

Bowling for Boobs event raises money for life-saving screenings

Posted 11:07 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14PM, February 23, 2019

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The fourth annual Bowling for Boobs event at Bowl America in Short Pump Saturday raised money to provide low-income or underinsured women in Central Virginia with mammograms.

This year's event benefited the Reach Out For Life group, which advocates early breast cancer detection through a free mammogram.

CBS 6’s Reba Hollingsworth, Bill Fitzgerald, Raymond Hawkes and other newsroom staffers took part in the event as did the family of the late Stephanie Rochon.

The longtime CBS 6 anchor, who died of cancer in 2015, worked to help needy women in our community receive free mammograms and chaired Reach Out For Life’s outreach committee.

"Loved having Stephanie Rochon’s husband and boys playing with us as we honor Stephanie and her breast cancer awareness work," Reba Hollingsworth wrote.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.