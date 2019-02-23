Bowling for Boobs event raises money for life-saving screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The fourth annual Bowling for Boobs event at Bowl America in Short Pump Saturday raised money to provide low-income or underinsured women in Central Virginia with mammograms.

This year's event benefited the Reach Out For Life group, which advocates early breast cancer detection through a free mammogram.

CBS 6’s Reba Hollingsworth, Bill Fitzgerald, Raymond Hawkes and other newsroom staffers took part in the event as did the family of the late Stephanie Rochon.

The longtime CBS 6 anchor, who died of cancer in 2015, worked to help needy women in our community receive free mammograms and chaired Reach Out For Life’s outreach committee.

"Loved having Stephanie Rochon’s husband and boys playing with us as we honor Stephanie and her breast cancer awareness work," Reba Hollingsworth wrote.