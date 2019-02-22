👰Win 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Bridal Show

Don’t miss your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show by Virginia Bride Magazine on Sunday, March 3 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Admission to the event is $10 (cash only) and organizers said there is free parking with easy access to the venue. Click here for more information.

Get ideas, save time and money- many of the vendors will offer special bridal show discounts

Win thousands of dollars in door prizes

Sample catering and cakes

Designer fashion show by the area’s leading bridal salons including Six Pence Bridal And Reflections Bridal

Grand prize is a 7 night, 8 day honeymoon to your choice of Europe, Caribbean, and many other destinations

Second grand prize is a luxury bed and breakfast getaway

Copies of Virginia Bride Magazine while supplies last

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.