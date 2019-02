× Vehicle, train collide in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are currently on scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Huguenot and Robious Rd.

Around 6:10 p.m. a train collided with a vehicle. No one was injured.

Police are asking community members to expect delays in all directions due to the obstructed intersection, however detours to connecting roadways have been established.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.