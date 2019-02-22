Two bald eagles found injured after likely mating season fight over female

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two bald eagles were found wounded and exhausted Thursday, likely after a brawl over a female mate, Virginia Beach Animal Control said.

They said they received word about the young eagles from concerned citizens and suspected the eagles may have been fighting over a female because it is their mating season.

When an officer located the birds, they were on the ground, stuck together by their talons.

The people who called in the injured eagles helped the officer to separate them, assess their injuries and determine they needed medical attention, Virginia Beach Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

The two birds were taken to Altons’ Keep Wildbird Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, Inc. and will be examined and treated by a licensed veterinarian.