Snoring Solutions

Posted February 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va - Dr. Tom Conner, DDS says an estimated 30% - 50% of people snore. Today he showed us some tools he uses in his practice to help reduce snoring. You can find out more at www.drtomconner.com.

