Savory Seafood Linguini Vongole

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Andre Smith of Commonwealth Senior Living demonstrated a delicious Seafood Linguini Vongole using fresh seafood.

Seafood Linguini Vongole

Inspired from the authentic Italian dish “Pasta Vongole.” Added a more local touch and added more seafood!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

* 6-cloves of fresh garlic chopped

* 12-mussels, cleaned and debearded

* 12-littleneck clams, cleaned

* 8-16/20 tail-on shrimp, peeled and deveined

* 8-10/20 sea scallops, remove side muscle

* 2- Large roma tomatoes, diced

* 2 cup chardonnay white wine

* ½ cup-extra virgin olive oil

* ½ cup unsalted butter

* 1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

* 1 pound of linguini pasta

* Kosher salt & Black pepper, to taste

1. Preheat oven to 200F, the oven will be used to keep seafood warm.

2. Bring 4 quarts (gallon) of water to a boil, adding 2 tablespoons of salt. Add linguini to the boiling water and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring the pasta occasionally.

3. Next, in a large sauté pan, on med-high heat add 2 table spoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter. Add and sauté the chopped garlic for one minute.

4. After garlic has been sautéed, add clams, mussels, and 1 cup of wine to the pan. Cover the pan and let the clams and mussels simmer for about 5 minutes until they open, discard any clams or mussels that do not open.

5. Hold clams and mussel on the side in a bowl with liquid until needed.

6. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in another large on high heat.

7. Sear all sea scallops on both side for 1 minute each side, seasoning both sides with salt and pepper. Also, hold scallops on the side on a plate with the clams and mussels.

8. Wipe the large sauté pan and return to stovetop. Preheat pan on high heat, adding ¼ cup of unsalted butter and 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic, sauté garlic for 1 minute.

9. Add shrimp to the heated pan and sauté for about 3 minutes or until shrimp are firm to touch. Place cooked shrimp with all other cooked seafood to keep warm.

10. Wipe sauté pan and return to stovetop. Preheat pan on high heat, add remaining olive oil, butter, garlic. Sauté garlic for one minute, adding diced tomatoes and remaining wine.

11. Turn sauté pan down to medium heat and place pasta in the pan, tossing the pasta, garlic and tomatoes together. Add fresh parsley and season with salt and pepper.

12. Finally place pasta into a serving plate or bowl, and add clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops to your dish always remembering that your guests will always eat with their eyes first!