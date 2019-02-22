Who serves the best margarita in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s National Margarita Day (and Friday!). So essentially the stars have aligned and are begging you to grab a beverage and celebrate. Here are the best spots (according to you, dear readers) to grab the cocktail of the day. Share your best margarita spot with Eat It, Virginia! on Instagram or email us.

Casa Del Barco is running specials all day on their margaritas. By running specials, they have EVERY SINGLE margarita for half off until 9 p.m. I see no reason not to have two.

Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant has Texas-sized margaritas. At 21 ounces, two should do it. Other margaritas on special tonight — a Radler Paloma complete with a Stiegl Radler and a Margarona (when was the last time you had one of those?) with a Coronita.

Lalo’s Cocina gets up votes for their Pomegranate margarita. Antioxidants and a celebratory drink sounds like a perfect pairing.

In a surprise twist, Tazza Kitchen has been suggested a few times. While I love to hit up Tazza for a pizza or other delicious wood-fired meals, a margarita hasn’t come to mind. Reading the ingredients, el jimador blanco tequila, patron citronage, lime, agave, and salt, it looks like I need to readjust my expectations.

At Tio Pablo, simplicity is king – margaritas are made with tequila, triple sec, agave and lime. Today, Hibiscus Margaritas are $6 all say. They also have tamales. Need I say more?

I’m partial to Chuy’s. I know it’s a chain, BUT I just can’t get enough of their spicy Texas Martini (with jalapeno). I know it’s not “technically” a margarita because it’s in a martini glass BUT it kinda is. If they have the green-chile infused El Jimador, do it.

