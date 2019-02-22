Track rain in Richmond

Navy Federal addresses issue with Friday deposits

Posted 8:44 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, February 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Navy Federal Credit Union is working to address an issue impacting deposits.

“Members are now able to see and access their deposits,” a credit union spokesperson posted online Friday morning. “You can view accounts via online and mobile. We apologize for the delay in posting and know this is a frustrating experience for our members. Our phone lines are still unavailable. We’ll update here once they’re back up.”

Earlier Friday morning the credit union posted it was aware members were unable to see their deposits.

Navy Federal Credit Union has numerous ATM locations around Central Virginia and branches located in Henrico’s West End and Colonial Heights.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.