Navy Federal addresses issue with Friday deposits

RICHMOND, Va. — Navy Federal Credit Union is working to address an issue impacting deposits.

“Members are now able to see and access their deposits,” a credit union spokesperson posted online Friday morning. “You can view accounts via online and mobile. We apologize for the delay in posting and know this is a frustrating experience for our members. Our phone lines are still unavailable. We’ll update here once they’re back up.”

Earlier Friday morning the credit union posted it was aware members were unable to see their deposits.

Navy Federal Credit Union has numerous ATM locations around Central Virginia and branches located in Henrico’s West End and Colonial Heights.

This is a developing story.