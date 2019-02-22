Man who murdered three people including pregnant woman in Henrico sentenced to two life terms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man who shot three people in Henrico, killing a pregnant woman and her boyfriend, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

21-year-old David Ross was sentenced today to two life terms - plus 40 years -- after pleading guilty to the crimes.

Lakisha Lewis and her boyfriend Devon Blowe were found shot to death inside a car that crashed on Cosby Street in August of 2017. Lewis was five and a half months pregnant and had just learned she was having a boy. She also had a 14-year-old daughter.

Another woman was also injured in the shooting.

In an interview at Henrico jail prior to his conviction, Ross said he did not know the shooting victims, nor was he around the night of the shooting.

Ross, who was at his grandmother's North 29th Street home when he was arrested, said police surrounded his home and ordered him to walk out with his hands up.

Ross said detectives told him they had multiple witnesses who claimed Ross committed the crime. He stated he was told detectives found a gun at his grandmother's home, bloody shoes, and fingerprints on the car.

Ross explained that he asked detectives, "Are you sure you got the right person?" in which they stated yes.