Vodka makers to open Main Line Brewery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The owners of a local distillery are looking to get in on the Richmond beer boom.

Cirrus Vodka owners Gary McDowell and Sterling Roberts are launching Main Line Brewery, which will operate out of the distillery’s building at 1603 Ownby Lane near The Diamond.

McDowell said he and Roberts thought about starting a brewery for a few years.

“We’ve got a lot of acreage right here in the middle of the city and the brewery will be a way to share it with people,” McDowell said. “Sterling and I are still involved at Cirrus; this is just something we’re doing on our own.”

Cirrus’ 7,000-square-foot building sits on about 3.5 acres. Main Line will be a separate business from Cirrus, which is leasing the building and added a tasting room about two years ago. McDowell said Main Line will have space for live music and an outdoor deck with plenty of green space.

“It’s going to have kind of an event space,” McDowell said. “We’ll have an outdoor covered space and an indoor space, with a brewer in the back making beer.”

Main Line hired a brewer from out of town to run its brewing operation, and McDowell said they won’t specialize in one certain type of beer.

Read more on RichmondBizSense.

