Integrative Health Conference to Empower Women

Posted 11:24 am, February 22, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va - Ana Mahoney, B.Ec & Cathy Motley-Fitch are two of nine speakers who will be featured at the upcoming Integrative Wellness Conference. Today they joined us to talk about their stories and what attendees at the conference can expect. They said the day aims to empower women and help them focus on the "what" rather than the "why me."

The first annual RVA Women's Integrative Health and Healing Conference takes place Friday, March  8th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Woman's Club located at 4215 Dover Rd. in Richmond. Tickets are $50 in advance and $80 at the door. You can find out more information and purchase tickets at www.thenewwoman.org

