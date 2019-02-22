HUD makes changes to property inspections; issue highlighted in CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is addressing problems first brought to light in a CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation in July of 2017 about the agency's inspection process for taxpayer subsidized apartment complexes.

Back then we found that HUD gave taxpayer subsidized apartment complexes passing grades when they had major problems, including raw sewage on the ground, stairs in disrepair, and boarded up windows.

CBS 6 found problems at the old Essex Village apartment complex in Henrico County where the county found 140 code violations, and yet HUD gave the complex a decent inspection score.

Here's what former deputy county manager Doug Middleton told us at the time.

"HUD did inspections and gave them passing grades, and they just kept right on going," Middleton said. "There's a problem with the system, sir. That's the best I can describe."

HUD just announced this week it is working to change the way it does property inspections.

The agency will reduce the amount of advance notice it gives to owners of HUD subsidized developments before their complex is inspected.

Currently they can give advance noticed up to 120 days but now that will reduce to 14 days.

HUD also says it will also launch a series of listening sessions with stakeholders to test innovative approaches to inspecting HUD subsidized properties.

