Henrico plane crash recording: ‘I just crashed. I think it’s a school yard’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Federal Aviation Administration released a partial transcript and audio recording of the September 5, 2018, small plane crash at Highland Springs High School. No one was hurt when the plane crashed on the school's baseball field during the school day.

"A single-engine Cessna 180 was en route to the Richmond International Airport and had received clearance to land when it sustained engine failure," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said after the crash. "The 55-year-old male pilot from Ontario, Canada made an emergency landing in the baseball field at Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico County."

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. No injuries were reported on the ground, Geller said.

Scroll down to read the partial transcript released by the FAA:

Pilot: Richmond tower. This is Oscar Delta Alpha.

Air Traffic Control: Yes sir.

Pilot: Yeah, I just crashed. I think it's a school yard

Air Traffic Control: Alright say you position.

Pilot: Yeah, I was just on final and uh lost power.

Air Traffic Control: Alright uh just stay with me and uh we'll get uh vehicles out to you

Pilot: Yeah there's a o t p, I mean a police car just showing up now.

Air Traffic Control: November, uh zero delta alpha. I've got vehicles that are on their way