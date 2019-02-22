× Bowling For Boobs & Richmond Kids Expo events

RICHMOND, Va.– Bowling For Boobs Honoring the late Stephanie Rochon, February 23rd, 12 – 4 pm at Short Pump’s Bowl America.

Reach Out for Life’s fourth annual Bowling for Boobs, the organization is helping women who can’t afford it to get free life saving screenings. And the money raised from he event will help pay for even more mammograms. what’s different this year. are personal tributes that can be purchased for those who survived cancer and for those who lost their battle. Reach Out for Life is a nonprofit committed to the early detection of breast cancer through education and care for the under-served. This boots-on-the-ground nonprofit organization serves the women of our community. For more information on Reach out for life visit http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/ or call 804-977-3920.

The 16th Annual Richmond Kids Expo, Saturday, February 23rd, 10 – 4 pm at Richmond Raceway Complex Indoors at 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond.

​An event where parents can shop and learn about products while kids have fun. The 16th Annual Richmond Kids Expo is the largest yearly event held in Central Virginia that’s specially designed to provide parents with an engaging trade show atmosphere while their kids enjoy an awesome day of fun and entertainment. Parents can shop and learn about products and services offered at exhibitors’ booths while spending the day with their children in a safe indoor environment. This year the Richmond Kids Expo is helping to fight hunger for families. Bring a non-perishable item for a $1.00 off one entry.​ Admission: Adults: $7, Kids 2-12: $3, free for Younger than 2. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information visit http://www.richmondkidsexpo.com/