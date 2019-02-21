Virginia Opera presents “The Elixir of Love”

Posted 10:30 am, February 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Opera is pleased to announce Gaetano Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love" as the third opera in its 44th season.  Tenor, Carlos Santelli, who portrays Nemorino, and pianist, Johanna Kvam perform a short preview and share about the return of this performance. The Virginia Opera hosts performances Friday, February 22nd at 8pm and Sunday, February 24th at 2:30pm at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center located at 600 E. Grace St.

https://vaopera.org/

