Richmond man sentenced to 30-years in prison for sexual assault of 7-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man with a lengthy history of sexually assaulting children will spent the next 30 years behind bars after being found guilty in the assault of a 7-year-old boy.

Clinton C. Bandy, of Richmond, pleaded guilty Wednesday to object sexual penetration with a victim less than 13 years old, and to indecent liberties with a child.

He pleaded no contest to two count of sodomy against a victim younger than 13 years of age

His victim, a 7 year old boy, was lured into his apartment to “play with cats” in July of 2018, the Richmond Times Dispatch reports. He then tied the child’s hands and legs with belts and sexually assaulted him. The Times-Dispatch reports that his DNA was found in samples taken from the child.

A Richmond judge sentenced Bandy to 30-years in prison with 30 years suspended.

Bandy’s history of sexual assault convictions spans back to the 1990’s.

In 1998, Bandy was found guilty of three counts of forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration in a Henrico courtroom. He was sentenced to 15-years.

3 months later, Bandy was convicted of another count of forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration in Richmond and sentenced to another 12-years.