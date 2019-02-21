× Protester – charged with indecent exposure – released on bond

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman charged with indecent exposure after she was detained while protesting with a breast exposed at the Virginia State Capitol Monday has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

Michelle Renay Sutherland, 45, of Florida, was protesting dressed as the goddess Virtue as depicted on the Virginia state flag.

Her arrest came after a group marched from Monroe Park in Richmond to the State Capitol as part of the “March of Reckoning,” a protest that demanded the resignation of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.