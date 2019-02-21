Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s son’s indicted on drug charges

The United States has charged two sons of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera with conspiracy to distribute drugs to be imported into the country, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The indictment of Joaquin Guzmán Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, 28, who the DOJ says are believed to live in Mexico, was unsealed last week.

From April 2008 through April 2018, the brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine from Mexico and other places to be imported into the United States, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear if the two had legal representation. CNN has reached out to attorneys for the elder Guzmán.

Guzmán, 61, once headed a criminal enterprise that spanned continents and triggered bloodshed throughout his native Mexico.

He was found guilty earlier this month on all 10 federal criminal counts against him, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other drugs, and use of firearms.

His conviction on the top charge of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise carries a mandatory term of life in prison. He will be sentenced on June 25.