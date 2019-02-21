× Joe Morrissey selling ‘weekend home’ for $1.9 million

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One of Richmond’s more high-profile and controversial personalities has put his former riverside residence in Varina up for sale.

Joe Morrissey, the former state delegate and Richmond mayoral candidate, last week listed his 5,100-square-foot house at 8700 Osborne Turnpike with an asking price of $1.9 million.

James Nay with River City Elite Properties has the listing, which hit the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service on Feb. 14.

Nay, who said he previously has worked with Morrissey, said the six-bedroom, four-bathroom colonial-style house had served as Morrissey’s primary residence in the past but more recently has been used as a secondary home.

Nay said Morrissey, who now resides in Richmond’s Northside and owns other real estate in the city, is selling the Varina house because he no longer uses it.

“It’s been like a weekend home for him. He’s had some birthday parties there,” Nay said. “He hasn’t lived at this house in quite some time. He’s so busy, he can’t really use the property.”

