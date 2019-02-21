× Innsbrook’s Women of Worth Girls Night Out Event

RICHMOND, Va.– “iWOW” (Innsbrook’s Women of Worth) “Stories of Strength” Girls Night Out.

Thursday, February 28, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Highwoods One, 10900 Nuckols Road, Atrium. It’s Girls Night Out honoring and celebrating women, a night to kick back with music, shopping, food, chocolate, and wine. It’s also a pre-Madi Gras party so bring or wear a mask and enter the mask contest. Four women are being featured, each of whom left their homeland to come to the United States. They are all U.S. citizens who have amazingly inspiring stories of their struggles, life experiences, and triumphs.

The Empowerment include:

Michelli Morgan – When choices are made for you and you still manage to turn them into an amazing destination story. Jackee Gonzalez – Making a public life out of a private story of empowerment through service. Alina Franks – Her path from her homeland to the United States will have you on the edge of your seat and CBS 6 Antoinette Essa with her story of 2 homelands she loves.

The event benefits Rising Creek Family Connections which is a local charity that helps women and their children transition from shelters into permanent homes. Hamilton Beach (based in Innsbrook) is donating 12 new appliances to donate to Rising Creek. Please bring a new household item to donate and you will be entered into the mega raffle prize drawing. Vendors will be on hand for shopping experiences with products and services for women, plus music provided by Beasley Entertainment. Tickets are $20, For more information visit http://www.innsbrook.com/ or register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eg0x4cpi090ec7ee&oseq=&c=&ch