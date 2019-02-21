Gloucester County School Board keeps rule banning transgender students from using bathroom of choice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. -- Just days after a public meeting on the controversial rule banning transgender students from using the bathroom of the gender they identify with, The Gloucester County School Board says they are taking not taking action to change the rule.

The school board has been fighting a lawsuit over the ban for four years, filed by former student Gavin Grimm.

The current policy states that students can only use restroom that correspond with the gender on their birth certificate.

Grimm, born female, identifies as male and sued the school because of its policy.'

The lawsuit will go to trial in Newport News in July.