Driver abandons puppy in cart outside Chesterfield grocery store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the person who left a puppy in a cart outside a Chesterfield grocery store last week.
Chesterfield Animal Services tweeted that someone left a German Shepherd puppy in a grocery cart near the entrance of the Lidl at 11701 Iron Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15.
“Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue,” officials said.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
