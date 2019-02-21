Chef K’s Pan Seared Rockfish Creation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Our great friend of the show, Chef K, is back for the first time in 2019! This time she shares her delicious recipe for Pan Seared Chesapeake Rockfish with Herbed Butter.

https://chefkcooking.com/

Chef K’s Pan Seared Rockfish

Ingredients:

1 lb Rockfish filet, skin on and scaled, cut into 3-4 steaks

Olive Oil

Garlic Powder

Garlic Salt

Fresh Ground Pepper

Directions :

Sprinkle filets with olive oil, garlic powder, garlic salt and pepper. Preheat iron skillet with olive oil on medium high heat. When oil is hot, place filets skin side down in skillet. Press gently with spatula to make sure all skin is touching hot oil. Cook 3-3½ minutes. Turn fish over onto other side, cook 1-1½ minutes more. Place on paper towel covered plate, let set for 5 minutes more (fish will continue to cook). Serve immediately topped with a pat of Chef K’s Compound Herb Butter and with your favorite vegetable.

Chef K’s Compound Herb Butter

Ingredients:

1 lb butter

¼ cup Fresh Dill, chopped

½ cup Fresh Parsley, chopped

¼ cup Fresh Basil, chopped

Fresh Ground Pepper

1 clove Fresh Garlic, pressed

Juice of 1 Fresh Lemon

¼ tsp Garlic Powder

¼ tsp Garlic Salt

Directions:

Soften butter and mix with gloved hand at room temperature. Chop fresh herbs, blend together and sprinkle over butter, add pepper, pressed garlic, lemon juice, garlic powder and garlic salt. Stir together with a spoon. Place a sheet of plastic wrap on counter, add butter mixture and roll into a log, using plastic wrap to cover. Refrigerate or freeze until solid.