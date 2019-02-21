Richmond remembers local TV star ‘Sailor Bob’

RICHMOND, Va. — Bob Griggs, who portrayed Sailor Bob on Richmond television, in the late 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s, died Wednesday night, his son Tom posted on Facebook. Griggs was 85 years old.

“Please don’t be sad. Instead, be thankful for the treasure chest of wonderful memories Bob helped you fill so many years ago,” a video posted on the Sailor Bob (aka Bob Griggs) Fan Club Facebook page read. “He enjoyed creating those memories with you and was amazed at how much everyone remembered by seeing your participation in this group.”

Fans posted their memories on the Sailor Bob page.

“Sailor Bob was the original Mr. Rogers for a specific generation of kids in Virginia,” Tamara Linn Hiatt wrote. “I remember sitting cross legged on itchy wool carpet, drawing pad and crayons in hand hoping to copy his drawings. I loved bopping along wit Gilly Gull and the Road Hog song. I stood in the long line waiting with growing excitement for a signed photo and mini Noldes bread loaf, but mostly to see him in person. Thank you Sailor Bob for adding a sweetness to my young life.”

“Deeply saddened at the passing of Sailor Bob,” Wendy Hevener wrote. “He was a wonderful and gentle soul we all loved in that bygone era of our childhood. My sincerest condolences to the family.”