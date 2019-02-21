A Taste of Mardi Gras with Muffuletta

RICHMOND, Va. - Mardi Gras is just a few weeks away! Food Truck Business Owner, Laura Daab, of Bikini Panini is here to share her recipe for a Muffuletta sandwich, a sandwich that originated in New Orleans. For more information visit www.bikinipanini.com
