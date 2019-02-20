× Woman known as ‘Peaches’ wanted for attempted murder in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Marshals are looking for a Virginia woman known as “Peaches” who is wanted for attempted murder in Portsmouth in 2017.

Dominique Fowler is accused of pouring gasoline on a victim who was held at gunpoint, before attempting to light the victim and her house on fire while a small child was also present.

The 33-year-old is wanted in connection to the November 27, 2017 incident that occurred in the 500 block of Lenora Drive in Portsmouth.

Fowler, who has avoided capture since 2017, is known to frequent the Hampton Roads.

U.S. Marshals say Peaches had initially fled to Atlanta but returned to Hampton Roads. Her last confirmed sighting was in Portsmouth in late August 2018.

Fowler is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, arson, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and assault

She is described as a black female, 5’3’’ tall, 175 pounds and is known to wear wigs or extensions.

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to Fowler’s arrest. Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email with any information.